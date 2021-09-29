Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.92. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransUnion.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of TRU opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransUnion (TRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.