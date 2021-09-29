Zacks: Brokerages Expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%.

Several research firms have commented on MOTS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. 1,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motus GI by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

