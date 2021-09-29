Zacks: Brokerages Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. LKQ reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

LKQ stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $53.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth $207,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 27.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.4% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

