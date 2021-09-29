Zacks: Brokerages Expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Will Post Earnings of $3.99 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report $3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.48. AutoNation reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $15.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $16.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.99 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

AN stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.48. The stock had a trading volume of 834,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.42.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $60,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,635 shares of company stock valued at $35,581,350. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

