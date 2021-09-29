Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.70 Million

Analysts expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to post sales of $741.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $728.05 million and the highest is $763.15 million. Incyte reported sales of $620.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of INCY opened at $68.68 on Friday. Incyte has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

