Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report sales of $414.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $363.46 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $290.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $4,219,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 39,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,367. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

