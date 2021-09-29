Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Post Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.48. Bank of Montreal reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $10.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.40 to $10.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of BMO stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,390. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.60. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.848 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 257,893.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,259,000 after purchasing an additional 384,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

