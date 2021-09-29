Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

ADSK opened at $287.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $223.51 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,134 shares of company stock worth $9,917,059. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 765.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Autodesk by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $904,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Autodesk by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,528 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

