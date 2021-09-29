Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to announce $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Air Lease reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:AL opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,770.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,039,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,867,000 after buying an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,973 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

