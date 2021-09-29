Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to report $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.28. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $254.59 million, a PE ratio of 266.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

