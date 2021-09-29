Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.37 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. MSCI reported earnings per share of $2.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.69 to $9.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in MSCI by 33.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $40.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $597.80. 709,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.78 and its 200 day moving average is $529.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

