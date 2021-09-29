Zacks: Analysts Expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Will Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post earnings per share of $1.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the lowest is $1.47. Gilead Sciences reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.29. 44,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,310,216. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

