Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Consolidated Edison posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.50. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $610,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,122,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 101,259 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

