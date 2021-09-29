Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings of $4.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.35. The Children’s Place posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Children’s Place.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 91.35%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $84.42 on Wednesday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26.

About The Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.