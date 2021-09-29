Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Netflix reported earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $11.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $12.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.65 to $13.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $620.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $583.85 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.91. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

