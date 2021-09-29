Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.52 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.29 million and the lowest is $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $41.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.46 million to $41.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $45.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

LPTH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 130,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 25,306 shares during the period. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

