Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Knowles reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. Knowles has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth approximately $404,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Knowles by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,945,000 after acquiring an additional 503,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Knowles by 77.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

