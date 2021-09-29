Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post sales of $75.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.50 million and the highest is $76.60 million. Byline Bancorp reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $301.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $304.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.75 million, with estimates ranging from $277.80 million to $283.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BY. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Byline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Byline Bancorp stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.55. 228,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,813. The company has a market cap of $926.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.