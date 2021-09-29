Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,679,000 after buying an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,379,000 after buying an additional 140,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

BMRN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,385. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $92.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

