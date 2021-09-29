Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 86,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ABM Industries by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,362,000 after purchasing an additional 292,207 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ABM Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABM stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 173,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,305. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

