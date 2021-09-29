Yap Stone Achieves Market Cap of $214,934.46 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Yap Stone has a total market capitalization of $214,934.46 and approximately $7,211.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00055023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00120086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00176105 BTC.

Yap Stone Profile

YAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity . Yap Stone’s official website is www.yapstone.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Yap Stone Coin Trading

