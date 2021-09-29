Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.50. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $79.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.