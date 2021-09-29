Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Upgraded at UBS Group

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $77.50. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.
YNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $79.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.79, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. Yandex has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $82.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Yandex in the second quarter valued at $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,758 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 82.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
