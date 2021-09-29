Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,246 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,778 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $107.31 and a 1 year high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.31.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

