Xponance Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 97.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $241.25 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.84. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.