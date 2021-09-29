Xponance Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $102.92 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

