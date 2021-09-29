Xponance Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,413 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

