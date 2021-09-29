Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $1,332,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in GameStop by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $1,266,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GameStop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $483.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.04 and a beta of -2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a 200 day moving average of $189.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.