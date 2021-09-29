Xponance Inc. Buys 684 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $1,896,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $149.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.01.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.