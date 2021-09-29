Xponance Inc. Acquires 2,517 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL stock opened at $203.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average is $190.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.33 and a 1-year high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

