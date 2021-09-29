Xos Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for XOS in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on XOS from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. XOS has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

