XMax Trading 42.3% Lower This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XMax has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00120072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.50 or 0.00175562 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,849,631,641 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

