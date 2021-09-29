Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WYN stock opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.84). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 504.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £113.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.