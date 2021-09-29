Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $980.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries reported sales of $702.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Worthington Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOR traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 9,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,706. Worthington Industries has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

