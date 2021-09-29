Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $29.00

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.00, but opened at $28.31. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 331.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 921,328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.