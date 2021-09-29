Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Woodward reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Woodward’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In related news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.77 per share, for a total transaction of $500,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 3.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $113.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Woodward has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

