WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree Investments by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $5.81. 10,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,067. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $869.13 million, a PE ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

