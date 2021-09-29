WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Clearfield Capital Management LP

Clearfield Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 864,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up about 13.3% of Clearfield Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clearfield Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $24,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 377,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 293.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $31.41. 18,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,097. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,028,301 shares of company stock worth $788,506,166. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.