William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL) Trading Down 14.3%

William H. Sadlier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SADL) shares traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

About William H. Sadlier (OTCMKTS:SADL)

William H. Sadlier, Inc publishes print, digital, and online educational materials for public and nonpublic schools. It also publishes catechetical materials for catholic schools, parishes, and families. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for William H. Sadlier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William H. Sadlier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.