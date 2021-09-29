WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will announce sales of $5.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WestRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.96 billion and the highest is $5.15 billion. WestRock reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $18.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRK shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in WestRock by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,849. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

