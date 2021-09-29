Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $3.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.20. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.