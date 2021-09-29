Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to post $3.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 to $4.20. Westlake Chemical posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 551.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.87 to $13.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $60.84 and a twelve month high of $106.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.