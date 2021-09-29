Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Cut to C$2.90

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEF. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.60 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.65.

Shares of WEF stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$783.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.05. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total transaction of C$126,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold a total of 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last three months.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

