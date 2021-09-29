Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Western Digital worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Western Digital by 112.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. 67,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.29 and a fifty-two week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.