Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $67,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

In related news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

