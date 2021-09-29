Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Head to Head Survey

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and American Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.08 $80.41 million $2.83 19.70 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westamerica Bancorporation and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westamerica Bancorporation and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus target price of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than American Bank.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

About American Bank

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.