Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 350.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

