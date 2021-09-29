Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of ERH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 28,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,542. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $15.23.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
