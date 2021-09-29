Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/21/2021 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

9/13/2021 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2021 – Zumiez had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $45.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have shown bullish run on the bourses in the past six months. The stock also got a boost from sturdy first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines outshone the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also improved year over year. Quarterly results exceeded the pre-COVID levels even though part of the global store fleet was closed in the period. While higher sales along with efficient expense management supported the bottom line, gains from the net addition of stores and a comparable-store sales increase drove the top line. Margins were robust in the quarter. Based on first-quarter results and May sales, it envisions fiscal 2021 sales to grow in the low-to-mid-teen range from fiscal 2019. Moving on, the company’s healthy balance sheet, a sturdy business model and strong brand portfolio bode well for the long haul.”

ZUMZ opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zumiez by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

