Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,934,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,205 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,455,000 after acquiring an additional 884,060 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 926,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,778,000 after buying an additional 374,134 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 680,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,963,000 after purchasing an additional 367,291 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,811.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 667,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,015,000 after buying an additional 663,126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.19. 46,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,949. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

