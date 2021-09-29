Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Has $748,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $606.65.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,047,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 89,152 shares of company stock valued at $63,920,737. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $774.40. 636,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,832,336. The stock has a market cap of $766.67 billion, a PE ratio of 403.37, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $715.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $675.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

