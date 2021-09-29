Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,671,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.75. 41,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.97 and its 200-day moving average is $282.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

